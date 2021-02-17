State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 41,819 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,819 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIRI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 579.7% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 3,387.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 1,772,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $11,307,254.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,603,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,651,133.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

