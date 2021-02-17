State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 286.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $14,117,140.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $69,660,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,896 shares of company stock valued at $41,477,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.28%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.