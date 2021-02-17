State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Lear worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,796,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,863,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,568,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $171,078,000 after purchasing an additional 34,479 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,471,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 366.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 746,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 586,093 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 76.8% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 514,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 223,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

NYSE:LEA opened at $162.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.50. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $63.20 and a 52 week high of $170.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.