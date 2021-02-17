State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Mosaic worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOS. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.70.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

