State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,317 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of CF Industries worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 145,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 92,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other CF Industries news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cleveland Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

CF opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.18%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

