State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 94,266 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 38.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,232,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,871,000 after buying an additional 2,298,294 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,531,014 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,745,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,597,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,140,000 after buying an additional 342,822 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 18.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,091,673 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,720,000 after buying an additional 632,779 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,444,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,831,000 after buying an additional 399,845 shares during the period.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBT shares. New Street Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.