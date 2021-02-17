State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,302 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $4,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vipshop by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 49,007 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Vipshop by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 115,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Vipshop by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 28,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vipshop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.58.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

