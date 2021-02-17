State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.88 Million Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of A. O. Smith worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,233,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,073,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 500.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 667,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,261,000 after purchasing an additional 556,627 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

NYSE AOS opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $61.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.85%.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $121,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,642 shares in the company, valued at $471,052.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,920.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,306 shares of company stock valued at $625,444 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.