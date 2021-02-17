State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.99 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,279 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $87.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -104.05 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARWR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 90,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $7,961,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 383,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,913,352.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,405,268.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,417,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,414 shares of company stock worth $21,988,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

