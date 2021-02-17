State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.09 Million Stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,855 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Gentex worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,933.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Insiders have sold 22,650 shares of company stock valued at $798,545 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $30.67. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

