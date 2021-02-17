State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.13 Million Stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Lincoln Electric worth $5,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after acquiring an additional 727,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $83,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $116.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $125.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.90.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $693.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $748,732.82. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,632 shares of company stock worth $2,027,536. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

