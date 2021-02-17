State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.18 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of Lincoln National worth $5,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lincoln National by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 494,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 29,301 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,319,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,250.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at $14,596,614.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LNC opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $42.33. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $61.96.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

