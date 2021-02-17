State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.23 Million Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,240 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DECK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 183 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DECK opened at $323.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $311.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $336.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 14.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,844,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,660,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $307.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

