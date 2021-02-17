State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.24 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,795 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.82.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.