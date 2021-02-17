State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.29 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,927 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.15% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

