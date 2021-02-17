State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of WEX worth $5,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.56.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,777 shares of company stock valued at $4,604,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX stock opened at $223.56 on Wednesday. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.