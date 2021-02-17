State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.43 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,018 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of The Western Union worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 272.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in The Western Union by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $17.39 and a 52 week high of $26.51.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

