State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25,983.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 21,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $150.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.32.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,240,423. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

