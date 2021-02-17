State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of RenaissanceRe worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 409,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 944,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after acquiring an additional 15,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $157.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

