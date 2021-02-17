State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 38.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.35.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.01. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $72.14 and a one year high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total value of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total transaction of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,953 shares of company stock valued at $37,164,326. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

