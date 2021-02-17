State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,313 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ciena worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 84.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $121,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,578 shares of company stock worth $2,056,612. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CIEN opened at $55.62 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

