State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Vistra worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,980,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Vistra by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,052,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,054,000 after buying an additional 2,194,187 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Vistra by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,949,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,775,000 after buying an additional 815,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Vistra by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,177,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,067,000 after buying an additional 489,068 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 524,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 405,952 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $23.60.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 17,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $310,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 81,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,440. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.