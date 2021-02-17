State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Snap-on worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Snap-on by 70.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Snap-on by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 7,292 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $1,277,777.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,637.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 12,981 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $2,268,559.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,364 shares of company stock worth $11,733,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $188.57 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.72 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.