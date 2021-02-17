State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,264 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Mohawk Industries worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,111,000 after buying an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,664,000 after buying an additional 220,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.62 and a 1-year high of $178.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.60.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.