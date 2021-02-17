State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,309 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $5,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,302 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $192.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

