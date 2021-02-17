State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,919 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Elastic were worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 341.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Elastic in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $165.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.89. Elastic has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $144.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.56 million. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $97,665,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 22,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.76, for a total transaction of $2,757,313.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,304.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,152,464 shares of company stock worth $164,504,453. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

