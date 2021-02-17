State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,934 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Proofpoint worth $4,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 701.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 529,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,881,000 after acquiring an additional 463,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 45.9% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 894,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,401,000 after acquiring an additional 281,221 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,576,000 after acquiring an additional 272,275 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 43.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 631,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,668,000 after acquiring an additional 190,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 69.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 408,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,128,000 after acquiring an additional 167,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96 and a beta of 1.25. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $140.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.25 and a 200 day moving average of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $269,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,497.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,199,798 in the last three months. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.85.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

