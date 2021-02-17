State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,475 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,198 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of RealPage worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in RealPage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

RP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. William Blair lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of RealPage from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $88.75 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.94.

RP opened at $86.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $68.83. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RealPage news, President Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $166,075.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 140,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,149,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

