State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,800 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of The New York Times worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The New York Times by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,190.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $509.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.74 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Several research firms have commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

