State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,045 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,045 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Bunge worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,478,000 after acquiring an additional 127,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $79.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $79.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

