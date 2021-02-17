State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,893 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,893 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of IAA worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $227,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $1,744,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 16.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 338,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,633,000 after buying an additional 47,255 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of IAA by 358.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 322,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after buying an additional 251,799 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IAA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $59.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.18.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

