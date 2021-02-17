State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,260 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,260 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Williams-Sonoma worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.11.

WSM opened at $124.76 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.04. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

