State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,989 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.05% of L Brands worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in L Brands by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on L Brands from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on L Brands from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.52.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LB stock opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.09, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.86. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. Equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

