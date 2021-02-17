State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,031 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,031 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 605.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

NYSE:NRG opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.54 and a twelve month high of $43.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

