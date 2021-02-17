State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,248 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,248 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $5,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 15.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 189.19, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $326,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 1,245 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $48,816.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,308,328.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock valued at $440,758,190 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

