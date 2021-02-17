State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,030 Shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Eaton Vance worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EV. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 14,595.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 250,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 249,000 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,537,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,810,000 after purchasing an additional 196,232 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,559,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,503,000 after purchasing an additional 192,464 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 266.2% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 247,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 179,700 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,192,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total transaction of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton Vance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.11.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $451.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.14 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 29.84%. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

