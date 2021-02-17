State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 888 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Assurant worth $5,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AIZ stock opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

