State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 96,326 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,326 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Cousins Properties worth $5,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,451,000 after acquiring an additional 548,108 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,750,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,768,000 after acquiring an additional 553,729 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,190,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

CUZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

CUZ stock opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.