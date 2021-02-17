State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires 50,410 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 318.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,410 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Etsy worth $11,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $1,088,514.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,480,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total value of $1,095,086.16. Insiders sold a total of 42,274 shares of company stock worth $7,094,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.59.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $228.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.84, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $239.47.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

