State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 172,901 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 3,528.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,801 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,901 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.09% of Sunrun worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alan Ferber sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $905,010.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,497,978.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $43,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,244,146 shares of company stock valued at $85,835,959. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.98 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

