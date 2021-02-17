State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 19,712 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,712 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.30% of AXIS Capital worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,077.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 182,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.81.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $785.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

