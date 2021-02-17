State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 31,329 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 478.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $12,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 777,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,592,000 after buying an additional 196,656 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 526.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,071,000 after buying an additional 127,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 148.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 201,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,969,000 after buying an additional 120,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG opened at $331.35 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $317.30 and its 200-day moving average is $263.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 96.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $258.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.84.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.02, for a total transaction of $92,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,298,146.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $1,715,530 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

