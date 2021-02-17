State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 42,192 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,192 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Seagate Technology worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $20,538,275.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,718,067 shares of company stock valued at $287,379,498. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Seagate Technology plc has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $77.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.39.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

