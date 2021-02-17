State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $304,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,025,849.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total transaction of $525,029.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,931 shares of company stock valued at $50,123,529 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.16.

Shares of COUP opened at $357.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -167.85 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $99.01 and a 52-week high of $370.46.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

