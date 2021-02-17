State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.30% of Itron worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 286.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $103.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $108.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $44,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

