State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.41% of Dorman Products worth $11,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,018,000 after buying an additional 35,925 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $102.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.33.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.