State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.26% of Power Integrations worth $12,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 148,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

In related news, Director William George sold 6,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $588,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 2,400 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $205,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,975,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,511 shares of company stock worth $8,047,254 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.96. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $150.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.