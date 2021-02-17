State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,358 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,433 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.16% of Owens Corning worth $13,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.71.

Owens Corning stock opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $87.89.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 22.91%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

