State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,980 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.11% of The Toro worth $11,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,425,000 after acquiring an additional 842,923 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,977,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 3.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 556,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The Toro stock opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Toro in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

In other The Toro news, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

