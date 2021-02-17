State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,960 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.15% of Assurant worth $11,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Assurant by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Assurant by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Assurant by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 134,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

AIZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.12. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

